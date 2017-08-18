Three things you won't want to miss in London this Friday

1. Today's London Doodle Marathon will see The Doodle Man (aka Sam Cox) enter a non-stop, 50-hour scribble sesh at We Built This City on Carnaby Street. Head along to cheer him on or grab a sheet of the doddle installation as an exclusive souvenir when he finishes.

2. Ever feel like you're wrestling your demons? Artist Polly Nor does and she captures them in her unforgettable satirical drawings. See them for yourself at her new solo show 'It's Called Art Mum, Look it Up' from today at Protein Studios.

3. Smart Swedish label Weekday is opening a store on Regents Street today and the first 200 customers will get a cool 40 percent off. Arrive early, the queues are probably already forming. There's going to be a lot of Londoners in double denim.