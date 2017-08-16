Want to go up BT Tower? The Open House ticket ballot opens tomorrow

London has millions of locked doors, but for one weekend a year some are flung open to visitors. Open House is back on September 16-17, offering a rare chance to get into more than 800 London buildings that are usually closed to the public. This year is the twenty-fifth anniversary and over the weekend you can look around buildings in every borough, including places of worship, offices, factories, government buildings, houses, Crossrail stations, yurts and even a medieval barn.

Most buildings don’t require booking, but demand for the big-hitters is always off the charts so there’s a ballot ticket system to make sure it’s fair. If you want to go up the BT Tower, visit Larry’s pad at 10 Downing Street or check out The View from The Shard without an entry fee, just sign up on the Open House website from Thursday (until midnight August 31), keep your fingers crossed and start practising your Loyd Grossman voice.

Can’t decide which of those 800 buildings you'd like to see? Have a look at our Open House highlights

