We have ten tickets to give away for the Young Vic’s ultra-exclusive immersive theatre show

In today’s magazine we talk to journalist Paul Mason about his immersive theatre show, ‘Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere’, a super-high-tech stage adaptation of his hit book of the same name, which looks at the causes of the revolutions of the last few years, from the Arab Spring to Occupy Wall Street and on to the election of Donald Trump.

Directed at the Young Vic by its boss David Lan, ‘Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere’ will be recorded and screened on the BBC later this year. However, it’s only running for three actual public performances. Tickets are free but were allocated by ballot and have completely sold out, but we have ten tickets to give away to readers for Wednesday at 7.15pm and Thursday at 2.15pm this week – they include a complimentary drink from the Young Vic bar.

