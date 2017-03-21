Standing on the left of the escalator. Pronouncing ‘Holborn’ as ‘Holl-born’. Making conversation on your commute. There are some things so shocking, so perverse, that no Londoner should ever do them.

Although most of us embrace these unspoken rules as a gospel guide to living in the capital, some of us can’t help but break them. Maybe you’re new to London. Maybe you’re a chatty drunk. Maybe you hate the world and want to watch it burn.

So ’fess up: what unacceptable London behaviour are you guilty of?

Whether you keep your Oyster card in your bag until you’re at the barrier or insist on paying with coins in the pub, admit all – anonymously – below. The most offensive and outrageous flouting of London rules will be featured in Time Out London magazine.