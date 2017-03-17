You’ve got three weeks left to try London’s ground-breaking White Lyan bar

How’s this for the end of an era? London’s seminal and frankly kickass White Lyan is set to close in April. The Hoxton bar brought to you by drinks maverick Mr Lyan and his tight-knit team is doing its last ever cocktail service on Friday April 7, which means you’ve got exactly three weeks left to visit this pioneering, punk-edged boozer.

To mark the occasion, the bar has launched its final menu, and it’s a recap of White Lyan’s greatest hits. While we would love them to do a Take That and just keep coming back with all these classics, we’re told they’ll instead be reworking the White Lyan concept completely, with something new in the offing for the building soon. We don’t know much, but we bet it’ll be fairly ground-breaking.

In the meantime, sip on the likes of the Beeswax Old Fashioned, with a glass laced with wax, as well as the Bone Dry Martini, a vodka martini made extra dry by chicken bones. The Moby Dick Sazerac, a drink featuring ambergris – a sperm whale secretion used to add body to the tipple – makes its return. And the fruity and uplifting Hedgerow made with sourdough is back in the mix for fans of the sweet pink drink with a bready edge.

© DrinkUp.London

© DrinkUp.London

© DrinkUp.London

