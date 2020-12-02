Five children’s books perfect for Christmas gifts

Got some children to buy for this festive season? You're in luck! Aimée Felone is the co-founder of Round Table Books, a Brixton bookshop with a big focus on inclusion. This treasure trove of diverse kids' books curates from a huge range of UK and Irish publishers and includes books by neurodivergent authors, plus a huge range of tomes by Black, Asian and minority ethnic writers. We asked Aimée to recommend five awesome books guaranteed to delight little ones and teens.

1. ‘A Kind of Spark’ by Elle McNicoll

Aimée says: ‘A beautiful and encouraging story about family, friendship and being brave from neurodivergent debut author Elle McNicoll.’

2. ‘Selah’s Gift to Father Christmas’ by Jeannelle Brew

Aimée says: ‘A super-special and magical Christmas story about a little girl who wants to find Father Christmas the perfect gift.’

3. ‘M is for Melanin’ by Tiffany Rose

Aimée says: ‘An empowering alphabet book that teaches kids their ABCs and celebrates every beautiful and unique shade of Black children.’

4. ‘The Hate U Give – Collectors’ Edition’ by Angie Thomas

Aimée says: ‘This stylish hardback collector’s edition is not only stunning but also contains an essay by the author, the meanings behind the names in the book and an excerpt from Thomas’s 2019 novel “On The Come Up”.’

5. ‘When Life Gives You Mangoes’ by Kereen Getten

Aimée says: ‘A dazzling multi-layered mystery that will whisk readers away to Jamaica for an adventure that challenges friendships and community.’

Find fantastic Black-owned bookshops in London.