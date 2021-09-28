Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Halloween Spooky Family Tours

Kids, Performance Chelsea Physic Garden , Chelsea Sunday October 24 2021 - Sunday October 31 2021
101 Things To Do in London: Chelsea Physic Garden
© Charlie Hopkinson

Wander the Chelsea Physic Garden at dusk in the company of actors from Wild Immersive Theatre Co who will help you discover the secrets of the garden’s many medicinal and poisonous plants and teach you some wizarding skills. Families and kids of all ages welcome, and the tour will take place whatever the weather.

There are also Halloween workshops on October 26 where kids can make broomsticks using foliage foraged from the garden.

Event website: https://www.chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk/event/family-theatre-halloween-spooky-tours/
Venue name: Chelsea Physic Garden
Address: 66
Royal Hospital Rd
London
SW3 4HS
Transport: Tube: Sloane Square
Price: £20

