Wander the Chelsea Physic Garden at dusk in the company of actors from Wild Immersive Theatre Co who will help you discover the secrets of the garden’s many medicinal and poisonous plants and teach you some wizarding skills. Families and kids of all ages welcome, and the tour will take place whatever the weather.

There are also Halloween workshops on October 26 where kids can make broomsticks using foliage foraged from the garden.