Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security review

Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security review

Museums Science Museum , South Kensington Until Sunday February 23 2020
4 out of 5 stars
Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security review
Enigma M1070 - Detail © The Board of Trustees of the Science Museum, GCHQ - 2

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

The Science Museum’s new show 'Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security' is so top secret it’s difficult to even find it in the building. That means one of three things: 1) This is a brilliant joke on the part of the museum who recreate that moment in wartime when Britain got rid of its signposts to confuse the Nazis.  2) The guy who makes their signage was on hols this week. Or 3) Based on how long it took me to locate said exhibition, I’m not GCHQ recruitment material.

In any case, it’s an exhibition worth the effort of finding. It’s a fun little show that’s mainly aimed at the school-aged kids who visit it in droves. Although its publicity emphasises code-breaking, it’s as much about intelligence gathering and communication techniques. These range from the rather rudimentary (messenger dogs, carrier pigeons and dispatch riders on horseback in the First World War) to the controversial collection of massive amounts of online data today.

Part organised by GCHQ and making use of their archive, the exhibition can’t help but slightly snooker itself. I mean, it’s obviously not going to reveal any really top secret information. This simple fact makes the section on the government department particularly dry. There’s a Lego model of GCHQ, a large and colourful quilt commemorating their anniversary, and a remarkably evasive (read: dull) video containing info like the list of jobs staff do. Rest assured, national security will not be breached with the knowledge that they have ‘project managers’ on the books.

Far less snore-inducing is the section on Bletchley Park. Focusing on Enigma and Colossus, the display demonstrates how the work of Alan Turing and Co remains astonishing in its ingenuity and impact. I bet none of those geniuses would have got lost in a South Kensington museum.

Major criticisms of how data is gathered and used aren’t addressed in depth. But it does include mentions of Snowden and the Zircon spy satellite affair. Overall, it’s a neat introduction to this very mysterious area of work.

By: Rosemary Waugh

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Exhibition Rd
London
SW7 2DD
Transport: Tube: South Kensington
Price: Free, but booking is required
Contact:
www.sciencemuseum.org.uk Call Venue 0207 942 4000
Opening hours: Daily 10am-6pm (last admission 5.15pm)

Dates And Times

Users say

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...