11 ace things to do in London with your out-of-town mates

Picture the scenario. You’ve got friends coming to London this weekend, and you need to entertain them. More importantly though, you need to look like you know your stuff. Local places, decent excursions and exactly where to take even the most particular of chums for a fun time. Our Time Out Tastemakers are on hand to help you find the right day out for a whole host of different friend types. Just scan the list and see what takes your fancy!

For the wistful wanderers

“Take them to Greenwich. Use the Thames Clipper to get there, The National Maritime Museum, Greenwich Market, Cutty Sark, The Gipsy Moth Pub and then The Royal Observatory with that incredible hill view.” – Kritt Normsaskul

For those bringing children

“A trip to all the museums in South Kensington (Natural History, V&A, Science Museum) is usually top of my list, a definite for museum lovers and for friends who have kids!” – Gemma Harris

For lovers of historical pubs and buildings

"I usually show guests around Mile End. Check out Wilton’s Music Hall for some culture, then The White Hart, Blind Beggar and Carpenter’s Arms for three excellent history-laden pubs.” – Amit Pan

For friends who want to sample Shoreditch

“I always recommend a tour of Shoreditch including Boxpark, Spitalfields Market and Dinerama. From there, we wander around all the amazing street art. For drinks, I would take them a little further east to Burgess & Hall Wines or Arch Rivals.” – Lizzie Williamson

For the business travellers

“From Canary Wharf, have a look around Canada Square. Walk towards the South Dock, over the South Dock footbridge, carry on until South Quay and walk along Millwall Dock. You can end up at Hubbub Bar & Kitchen for a well-deserved brunch: it’s a café located in a converted chapel with a fantastic atmosphere.” – Floraine Arbey

For the beer aficionados

“A lot of my friends are into micro brewing so I have a tendency to hit the Bermondsey mile. That way you've got Hawkes Cidery & Taproom, The Barrel Project and the Southwark Brewing Company all in a row.” – Adrian Hill

For all the drama kings and queens

“When people are visiting is one of the only times I ever look for last minute deals from the ticket booths in the West End, either on the door, or on various apps. It feels like a more fun experience, and it’s one of the rare times I’m spontaneous, too!” – Tara Protheroe

For the budget conscious visitor

“Something that I always do is take visitors on the number 15 bus. If you get on at Aldgate, it goes via excellent sights such as Tower Bridge, St Paul’s, and Somerset House. It’s much better value than getting the hop-on-hop-off tourist bus!” – Edelyn Brawidjojo

For the foodies

“A long visit to Borough Market the day before they leave is always a great idea. My friends are usually foodies, if they still have space in their luggage, they’re very happy about it!” – Juliana Kuperman

For the ones who like a long walk

"I’m a fan of taking people from Notting Hill into Kensington Palace, through Hyde Park, via Buckingham Palace and St James Park. From there, onto Westminster and Big Ben before ending on the Southbank, via Gordon’s Wine Bar of course. This route seems to encompass many of the sights in one long walk! Pastel houses, parks, flowers, royal shiz and ending with a drink. What more could you ask for?" – Claire Etchell

And finally, for those who plan on staying out late:

"I take people to Beigel Bake on Brick Lane for the best salt beef bagels in London."– Luisa Gottardo Levey

