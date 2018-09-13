Pop the audio bubble and meet the makers of the world’s most popular podcasts in real life

‘Yo, Is This Racist?’

If you have to ask the question ‘is this racist?’, chances are it probably is. But if you’re really feeling stumped, seek the wisdom of Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome (above), who’ve created a podcast that’s been called ‘Dear Abby for racists’. Sun Sep 16. £14.50.

‘Cracking the Mystery of “Mystery Show”’

Hear Starlee Kine spill the beans on her chart-topping podcast ‘Mystery Show’, which went about solving everyday enigmas with good old-fashioned digging journalism before it was unceremoniously cancelled in 2016. Sun Sep 16. £16.50.

‘Beautiful Anonymous’

Anyone with an aversion to answering the phone will squirm at the premise of this show in which host Chris Gethard must listen to an anonymous caller for one hour without hanging up. Brutal, right? But surprisingly gripping. Fri Sep 14. £26.50.

All London Podcast Festival events are at Kings Place. Tube: King’s Cross. Find out more here.

