7 London outdoor spaces to get your green fix and chill

Believe it or not, more than 40% of London is covered by green space and the city is home to a whopping 8 million trees. So why is it, then, that sometimes we can’t find a quiet place to escape the crowds? We asked our community of Tastemakers where they go to find some countryside vibes right within the city. They came up trumps with these little-known hidden gems:

1. De Beauvoir Square

‘De Beauvoir Square in N1 has beautiful gardens with some impressive gothic architecture!’ – L-J Bryan

A post shared by Jay Price (@_jayprice) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:33pm PST



2. St Alphage Highwalk

‘The Highwalk is like a mini sanctuary from the city. It has patches of manicured lawn that are perfect for a sleep in the sun.’ – Angela Lau

A post shared by Rozi Collier (@rozicollier) on May 26, 2018 at 10:24am PDT



3. The Walled Garden at Brockwell Park

‘This little spot is so peaceful you really wouldn’t know you’re in London. A cute place to take a book and escape.’ – Georgie Pursey

A post shared by Faruk (@farukbphotography) on Jun 9, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT



4. Walthamstow Marshes

‘I cycled through Walthamstow Marshes the other day and immediately felt peace with squirrels jumping about and birds chirping away!’ – Julie Havelund-Willett

A post shared by Holley (@alexholley) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:16am PDT



5. The Hill

‘This is a tiny but very special park on the borders of Hampstead and Golders Green. It has water, hidden nooks and crannies and a very beautiful pergola.’ – Diana Gottardo

A post shared by Penpitcha Dollar Piriyametha (@dollarpiri) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:02am PDT

6. Middlesex Filter Beds Nature Reserve

‘This reserve is along the River Lea just north of Hackney. There’s a small entrance off the tow-path to the east and you enter this quiet little haven with old features from the original waterworks there.’ – Lily Crompton

A post shared by Kate Farr (@katefarrwrites) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

7. Mudchute Farm

‘If you want your green with animals in it, try Mudchute Farm! Where else can you see cows, goats, donkeys, llamas and pigs with the backdrop of Canary Wharf?’ – Sasha Abraham

A post shared by Shei (@shei_fc) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

This article was compiled by Rosie Akenhead with suggestions from the Time Out Tastemaker community. If you’d like to join the Tastemakers, check out this page.