This November you will be able to evade the cops for fun in London. Steady on! It's only part of a new immersive heist game, based on the hit Netflix show 'Money Heist'. You might know the non-English language series by its Spanish name 'La Casa de Papel'. It was all about crims and banks and robberies and Salvador Dali masks. Big hit.

In the series, a shadowy criminal mastermind, known as 'The Professor,' plans history's biggest ever robbery, with help from a group of thieves. Long story short: they take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain.

Using the television programme as a 'jumping-off point', the immersive experience in London will involve audience members being recruited into the notorious gang, to pull off a series of robberies on international targets. You'll be breaking into major landmarks, infiltrating vaults and earning a spot in the gang. And yes, all while wearing one of those fetching jumpsuits and a Salvador Dalí mask.

Details are light on the ground at the minute apart from the fact it opens in November in 'one of the most iconic venues in London'. The mind races. The Trocadero? Top Shop? Buckingham Palace?

Organisers promise 'astounding' visual effects, plot twists that happen when you interact with actors, live-action gunfights and ambushes. It lasts between 60 and 75 minutes.

'Money Heist came out of Spain but captured the imagination of the world,' said Greg Lombardo, a Netflix head honcho. 'Now 'Money Heist: The Experience' will bring the show even closer to home. From the moment you book a ticket, you will be at the heart of the gang. Slip into your red jumpsuit, put on the iconic Dali mask, and step into the world of the heist for an experience of a lifetime.'

Sign up to the waitlist to find out more at some point in the near future.

