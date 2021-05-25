Here's every amazing immersive art show in London right now

Because if you can't take a selfie in it, it's not art

There is nothing hotter in art right now than immersive installations. If you can’t take a selfie in it, people don’t want to know. And London’s best art institutions aren’t stupid, so they’ve decided to kick 2021’s post-lockdown art season off with plenty of the good stuff. Here’s a quick rundown of the best art to totally lose yourself in this summer.

'Terra Nexus'

This massive show finds 25 artists coming together to create a maze of immersive micro-installations on the South Bank, all about ecology. It’s immersive art with a message, so you can lose yourself and better yourself at the same time, and we could all do with being a bit better.

‘Terra Nexus’ is at Proposition Studios until June 30. Book here.

Food of War, 'Beehive'.

Heather Phillipson

Heather Phillipson has filled Tate Britain’s enormous Duveen Galleries with a huge, free installation where viewers can meet mutant creatures and abandoned chunks of rotting technology, all bathed in deep red and blue light. Terrifying, unsettling, and a lot of fun.

Heather Phillipson, ‘Rupture No 1: Blowtorching the Bitten Peach’ is at Tate Britain until Jan 23 2022. Book here.

Picasa

Yayoi Kusama

Yes, it’s the exhibition everyone in the world wants to see: two of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms in one place. Tickets are currently sold out, but new ones go on sale soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

Yayoi Kusama, ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’ is Tate Modern until Jun 12 2022. More tickets go on sale in September. Get tickets (or even a Tate membership) right here.

Joe Humphrys Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirror Rooms, Tate Modern

Ryoji Ikeda

Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda’s biggest ever European show sends viewers teetering through room after room of mind-frying, brain-altering light and sound installations. It’s all about data and the cosmos and stuff, but more than anything, it’s totally beautiful and utterly overwhelming.

Ryoji Ikeda is at 180 The Strand until Aug 1. Book here.

Ryoji Ikeda, spectra III, ©Jack Hems, 180 The Strand, 2021.

Kode9 and Lawrence Lek

Musician Kode9 and artist Lawrence Lek have joined forces for this film installation at Corsica Studios for a work about the Scottish Space Program and the ‘ghosts of the British Empire’. The result is a multi channel installation built around lasers, silver foil and smokey rooms. Heady, spacey stuff.

Kode9 and Lawrence Lek, ‘AstroDarien’ is at Corsica Studios until June 4. Book here.

Kode9 and Lawrence Lek at Corsica Studios

