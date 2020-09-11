Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Immersive theatre in London
Dante's In Furlough, The Vaults, 2020
Photo by The Vaults

Immersive theatre in London

Step into immersive theatre worlds with our guide to the best and most boldly interactive London shows

By Time Out Theatre team
Whether you call it immersive theatre, interactive theatre or site-specific theatre, London is usually bursting with plays and experiences which welcome you into a real life adventure. And while theatre has of course taken a knock in 2020, immersive shows are some of the first to come back, able to control their audiences in small, safe bubbles that met social distancing guidelines. While much of Theatreland remains shut, you can yourself with confidence.

We are Shadows, Richmix, 2010
Photo by Myah Jeffers

We Are Shadows

Theatre Interactive Brick Lane, Brick Lane

This ‘smartphone adventure’ from Tamasha Digital and Coney invites you to take a trip around Brick Lane and discover its hidden history. 

The Great Gatsby
Photograph: Helen Maybanks

The Great Gatsby

3 out of 5 stars
Theatre Off-West End Gatsby's Mansion, Mayfair

'The Great Gatsby' will reopen in a new, socially-distanced version that will start performances October 1, with a press night October 22.

 

Dante's In Furlough, The Vaults, 2020
Photo by The Vaults

Dante’s In Furlough

Theatre Interactive The Vaults, Waterloo

Is it a terrible name? Is it a brilliant name? Is an immersive theatre show based on Dante’s ‘Inferno’, the Shel Silverstein’s epic 1977 poem ‘Billy Markham and the Devil’, and our present, ah, ‘situation’ exactly what we need right now or just too many things to even really contemplate? 

