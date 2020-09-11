Immersive theatre in London
Step into immersive theatre worlds with our guide to the best and most boldly interactive London shows
Whether you call it immersive theatre, interactive theatre or site-specific theatre, London is usually bursting with plays and experiences which welcome you into a real life adventure. And while theatre has of course taken a knock in 2020, immersive shows are some of the first to come back, able to control their audiences in small, safe bubbles that met social distancing guidelines. While much of Theatreland remains shut, you can yourself with confidence.
We Are Shadows
This ‘smartphone adventure’ from Tamasha Digital and Coney invites you to take a trip around Brick Lane and discover its hidden history.
The Great Gatsby
'The Great Gatsby' will reopen in a new, socially-distanced version that will start performances October 1, with a press night October 22.
Dante’s In Furlough
Is it a terrible name? Is it a brilliant name? Is an immersive theatre show based on Dante’s ‘Inferno’, the Shel Silverstein’s epic 1977 poem ‘Billy Markham and the Devil’, and our present, ah, ‘situation’ exactly what we need right now or just too many things to even really contemplate?