A new Taquiera is opening in Exmouth Market

Tequila and tacos are coming your way (if you live near Exmouth Market)

Notting Hill Mexican spot Taqueria is heading to Exmouth Market to open its second branch. Taqueria started as a humble stall on Portobello Market, before opening up its restaurant in Notting Hill 16 years ago. Now, it’s time for those further east to get in on the action.

The new site is set to open at the end of June and you can expect some of its classic dishes including al pastor pork quesadilla, sea bass ceviche tostada and roadside chicken tacos. For dessert? Churros with cajeta (that’s a Mexican caramel sauce, FYI).

Later this summer, the restaurant is planning to launch a menu for the morning with breakfast quesadillas, tortitas and rancheros

On the drinks front, you’ll find margaritas, mezcales, tequilas and micheladas. All the good stuff, basically. Cheers to that.

