Dior at Alto will bring the bling to the rooftop space, which will be bedecked in toile de jouy fabric, an iconic design of illustrated scenes that looks a bit like two eighteenth-century courtesans fighting in an ice-cream van. The motif will be used across chairs and table settings, in the bar and in delicately swagged veils adorning the pergola. A selection of desirable Dior Maison objets will be scattered around: cushions, parasols and deckchairs.

On the menu will be Alto’s Italian specialities, plus some special dishes selected by Dior. The cocktail list, has also had a bit of a Little Nan’s zhush, with a Lady Dior (the equivalent of LN’s Lady Pat Butcher, we assume), plus a number called the J’Adior Selfridges. Ahh, sweet!

Dior at Alto probably won’t become your summer 2021 go-to, partly cos it’ll be mega-popular and partly cos it’s perhaps a bit of a spenny regular alternative to Pret, but maybe treat yourself at least once. Pull up a Diorkchair!

Dior at Alto is open Jun 3-Sep 30. Mon-Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm. Book here.

