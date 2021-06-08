London
Dior at Alto
Dior at Alto

Pure swank. This must be one of London’s fanciest rooftop restaurants

Dior at Alto is taking over the roof of Selfridges until September

By
Chris Waywell
Alto is a very posh restaurant on top of Selfridges. It has lovely views and does nice food. Sometimes, though, those kind of things just aren’t enough, so this summer, Alto is hosting a pop-up by none other than the mighty House of Dior, with all the high-fash bells and whistles and shiny, magpie-enticing objects that implies.

Dior at Alto will bring the bling to the rooftop space, which will be bedecked in toile de jouy fabric, an iconic design of illustrated scenes that looks a bit like two eighteenth-century courtesans fighting in an ice-cream van. The motif will be used across chairs and table settings, in the bar and in delicately swagged veils adorning the pergola. A selection of desirable Dior Maison objets will be scattered around: cushions, parasols and deckchairs.

On the menu will be Alto’s Italian specialities, plus some special dishes selected by Dior. The cocktail list, has also had a bit of a Little Nan’s zhush, with a Lady Dior (the equivalent of LN’s Lady Pat Butcher, we assume), plus a number called the J’Adior Selfridges. Ahh, sweet!

Dior at Alto probably won’t become your summer 2021 go-to, partly cos it’ll be mega-popular and partly cos it’s perhaps a bit of a spenny regular alternative to Pret, but maybe treat yourself at least once. Pull up a Diorkchair! 

Dior at Alto is open Jun 3-Sep 30. Mon-Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm. Book here

Check out this great new London park with waterfalls and a lot of Italian stone.

Near Oxford Street? You should go and see the new Serpentine Pavilion.

