A play by Danai Gurira from ‘Black Panther’ and £5 tickets in Kwame Kwei-Armah’s debut Young Vic season

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday April 17 2018, 3:42pm

A musical version of ‘Twelfth Night’, a play by ‘Black Panther’ star Danai Gurira, and £5 tickets to previews are some of the plans unveiled today by new Young Vic boss Kwame Kwei-Armah.
Replacing the much loved David Lan, playwright and former actor Kwei-Armah’s first season announcement had been hugely anticipated, and though he only revealed three main house productions, it pretty much delivered. A musical version of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ (Oct 2-Nov 17) will kick off the season, followed by a revival of Gurira’s powerful Rhodesia-set postcolonial drama ‘The Convert’ (Dec 7-Jan 19) and Stephen Adly Guirgis’s intense prison drama ‘Jesus Hopped the “A” Train’ (Feb 14-Mar 30).
A raft of accompanying initiatives has been launched, the most eye-catching of which is £5 tickets for all main house previews, distributed via the app TodayTix the week before the show. 
Other plans include a new community touring initiative called YV Unpacked, a digital film project examining Englishness by the name of ‘My England’ and a VR experience named ‘Draw Me Close’.
Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am from www.youngvic.org.
Staff writer
By Andrzej Lukowski 163 Posts

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

