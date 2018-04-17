A musical version of ‘Twelfth Night’, a play by ‘Black Panther’ star Danai Gurira, and £5 tickets to previews are some of the plans unveiled today by new Young Vic boss Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Replacing the much loved David Lan, playwright and former actor Kwei-Armah’s first season announcement had been hugely anticipated, and though he only revealed three main house productions, it pretty much delivered. A musical version of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ (Oct 2-Nov 17) will kick off the season, followed by a revival of Gurira’s powerful Rhodesia-set postcolonial drama ‘The Convert’ (Dec 7-Jan 19) and Stephen Adly Guirgis’s intense prison drama ‘Jesus Hopped the “A” Train’ (Feb 14-Mar 30).

A raft of accompanying initiatives has been launched, the most eye-catching of which is £5 tickets for all main house previews, distributed via the app TodayTix the week before the show.

Other plans include a new community touring initiative called YV Unpacked, a digital film project examining Englishness by the name of ‘My England’ and a VR experience named ‘Draw Me Close’.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am from www.youngvic.org.