A vinyl market with an all-female line up is coming to Soho

Independent Label Market – a celebration and gathering of, you guessed it, independent record labels – has become something of a muso institution since it started back in 2011.

And this month they’ll be doing even more good stuff by specifically championing labels founded by ladies, bringing an all-female ILM takeover to Soho on Saturday June 16 in collaboration with Soho Music Month.

A host of female-led labels including Wolf Tone (home to Glass Animals and The Horrors), Kaya Kaya (who’ve released tracks from Rejjie Snow and Georgia) and Batty Bass will be selling their sounds on Berwick Street from noon to 6pm. You’ll also be able to tune into an exclusive live broadcast on Soho Radio, who’ll be backing up proceedings with a line-up of top-notch female DJs throughout the day.

What’s not to like?

Find out all the details on the day over here.

