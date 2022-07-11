Amazing photos from this weekend’s Trans+ Pride Parade

Even though Pride month in London is technically over, it didn’t stop thousands of people from pouring onto the streets of London in celebration of Trans+ Pride last Saturday (July 9).

On a bright summer day in 30C heat, more than 20,000 LGBTQIA+ people and allies flocked to the capital’s famous Wellington Arch before parading their way down to Piccadilly through to Soho Square for speeches, chants, dancing and celebrations to seal off the day. With star-studded speeches from Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, activist, model and presenter Munroe Bergdorf, to the UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittom — Trans Pride was an explosion of optimism, joy and love.

Here are some glimpses of the most electrifying moments from this year's parade.

