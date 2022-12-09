London
Asda Express
Photograph: Asda

An Asda Express has opened in north London

It opened in Tottenham Hale this week

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express has opened in Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods. 

Asda previously announced two new Asda Express stores in the UK before Christmas, one near Birmingham and one in Tottenham Hale, north London. The Tottenham branch officially opened on December 6. Over the coming year it will open 30 express stores across the country. 

This comes as Asda hopes to overtake Sainsbury's to become the second largest supermarket chain in the UK, behind Tesco. The green supermarket also has plans to open 200 petrol station stores and acquire 132 convenience stores from Co-op. 

If you’re hoping for a huge Asda coming to you, you might be disappointed, as Asda Express stores are  around 3,000 sq ft. For lazy shoppers, they will offer speedy delivery through UberEats. It stocks hot and cold food from its own brands, which includes Leon.

Waffle fries all round!

