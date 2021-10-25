London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A spooky edit of big ben in London with bats flying
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bask in the horror of London's past with this spooky interactive map

Browse the map to learn about historical murders, hauntings and other ghoulish and grim parts of the city's past

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Advertising

Did you know that the last person to be convicted under the Witchcraft Act of 1735 occurred as recently as 1944? Jane Rebecca Yorke was a Medium (as in someone who communicates with spirits) in Forest Green, East London. The police prosecuted her as they suspected her of profiting from people's wartime fears, and was banned from holding séances. She was 72 at the time. 

How do we know this, and why are we telling you? Well, it's all thanks to a huge interactive map called grimlondon.com, which was created by independent digital creative agency Impero. The map has been around since 2015 but is now absolutely bursting with curious tales of strange, scary, and gruesome events that the city has experienced across the centuries.  

Impero's founder Michael Scantlebury said on the project in 2016 ‘They say you’re never more than three feet from a rat in London. But what about a faceless woman, or the remains of a burnt witch? We love making stuff, and we wanted to do something for Halloween. The more we looked into London’s grim history, the more we wanted to bring it to life. This interactive map is the perfect tool for learning about London’s stories and haunted past.’

On the map, you can search by location or postcode, or just use the lantern to scroll your way around foggy old London like they used to. Then, a golden cross will mark the location of a grim tale for you to enjoy learning about. There's coverage of all of London from Richmond to Hackney Downs, Eltham to Dollis Hill. Naturally, most of the spooky tales occur around central, but if your postcode is in those bounds, you may find something very close by. There was apparently a sighting of a legless woman levitating near the Time Out offices, for instance.  

There's more to discover on the map than the past though, you can use it to curate a tour of unique landmarks that still exist in the city today. These include Occult bookstores, Freemason buildings, former execution sites, former plague pits, and much more. If that's all a bit too spooky for you, it is a pretty fun way to blow a lunch hour at least. 

Here's a list of the best spooky food in London this Halloween

For even more spooking, read a brief history of London’s forgotten witches

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.