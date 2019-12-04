Bond is back! The first ‘No Time to Die’ trailer has landed

We’ve been expecting you, Mr Bond trailer. The first proper look at Bond 25 – ‘No Time to Die’ – has crashed in with all the usual spectacle, terse dialogue and gunplay. Click play below, but don’t blame us when the smell of cordite and burnt tyres comes wafting out of your phone, laptop or other Q-approved gadget.

The plot picks up with 007 enjoying a chilled time in Jamaica, having swapped active duty for the quiet life and, presumably, the odd tasty Mai Tai (shaken, not stirred, with an umbrella). But does it last? Heck, no. There’s a mysterious new villain on the loose in Rami Malek’s tech-wielding baddie – all scarred visage and ominous mutterings.

Old favourites are back (Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux and an upgraded Aston-Martin DB6), but it’s the new faces we’re excited about. Londoner Lashana Lynch looks more than a match for Daniel Craig’s 007 as hard-edged MI6-er Nomi. ‘Stay in your lane,’ she barks at Bond with the hopeless optimism of someone who’s never seen him drive.

With a new director behind the camera in Cary Fukunaga (‘Jane Eyre’) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge contributing to the screenplay, there’s fresh blood behind the camera to go with all the crimson stuff that’ll no doubt be shed on screen.



‘No Time to Die’ hits UK cinemas on April 2 2020.

Check out our pick of the greatest Bond film of all time here.