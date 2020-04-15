Boredom, booze and body cramps: London illustrators capture what our lives are like now

View this post on Instagram

Not sure if you’ve heard about it but there’s this thing called ‘coronavirus’ going round? L O L. Anyway I drew a bunch of pandemic supplies while stuck indoors bored and I’ve also made a colouring in sheet for you if you’re bored. Hopefully it will keep you/your kids entertained for an afternoon. Link in bio to download. If you don’t have a printer it’s gonna be in a colouring book too so keep an eye out. I’m also asking for a small donation if you can afford it to a fund that my sister has set up in Cambodia to provide financial aid to those living in slums during these shitty times. All info and downloads are at the link in my biooooo. ❤️ #coronamemes #coronavirus #pandemic #stockpiling #colouring #illustration #illustrator