Boredom, booze and body cramps: London illustrators capture what our lives are like now

As we come close to a second month in our homes, some things have become a very regular part of everyday life. Like conducting a ‘pub quiz’ over our webcams, staring out the window as if the park over there is the latest blockbuster movie, and discussing the ins and outs of grocery shopping like we swore we never would.
We’re all going through it, and it seems our favourite London illustrators share the pain as well. Here are some doodles we love depicting the new world order.
Window watching
The stockpile status quo
The new ‘big night out’
The dangers of the outside world