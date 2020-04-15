Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Boredom, booze and body cramps: London illustrators capture what our lives are like now
News / Art

Boredom, booze and body cramps: London illustrators capture what our lives are like now

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday April 15 2020, 4:17pm

illustration of a man at the window holding binoculars
Image: Matt Blease

As we come close to a second month in our homes, some things have become a very regular part of everyday life. Like conducting a ‘pub quiz’ over our webcams, staring out the window as if the park over there is the latest blockbuster movie, and discussing the ins and outs of grocery shopping like we swore we never would.

We’re all going through it, and it seems our favourite London illustrators share the pain as well. Here are some doodles we love depicting the new world order.  

Window watching

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy the sunshine. ❤️#stayathomeprotectthenhssavelives

A post shared by Nathalie Lees (@nathalielees) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Vibes

A post shared by Matt Blease (@mattblease) on



 The stockpile status quo

View this post on Instagram

Not sure if you’ve heard about it but there’s this thing called ‘coronavirus’ going round? L O L. Anyway I drew a bunch of pandemic supplies while stuck indoors bored and I’ve also made a colouring in sheet for you if you’re bored. Hopefully it will keep you/your kids entertained for an afternoon. Link in bio to download. If you don’t have a printer it’s gonna be in a colouring book too so keep an eye out. I’m also asking for a small donation if you can afford it to a fund that my sister has set up in Cambodia to provide financial aid to those living in slums during these shitty times. All info and downloads are at the link in my biooooo. ❤️ #coronamemes #coronavirus #pandemic #stockpiling #colouring #illustration #illustrator

A post shared by Jenni Sparks (@jennisparks) on



The new ‘big night out’ 

View this post on Instagram

Bring on the weekend. Big night in. - - - - #illustration #zoom #zoomparty #houseparty #nightin #coronavirus

A post shared by Daryl Rainbow (@daryl_rainbow) on

View this post on Instagram

Updated this guy to be #quarantine appropriate 🍷

A post shared by Alex Tait Illustration (@alexjohntait) on



The dangers of the outside world

 

View this post on Instagram

stay inside your house because this is what it’s like outside

A post shared by Sam Taylor (@sptsam) on



And how London is just one big community, really

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news