Bromley’s own Emma Raducanu is in the final of the US Open

What were you doing at 18 years old? Whatever it was, get ready to feel like a massive underachiever, because that’s the age tennis player Emma Raducanu is right now – and she’s just reached the US Open final.

Born in Canada but raised in Bromley, the 18-year-old was victorious in the semi-finals, beating Maria Sakkari from Greece, who is ranked twelfth best in the world while Raducanu is 150th.

This win means she’s the first British woman to reach a major singles final in 44 years. In the US Open final, she’ll be competing against another overachieving teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Raducanu went to grammar school Newstead Wood in Bromley where she just finished her A-levels this summer. Now, she’s competing in her second grand slam. Bit of a different vibe from going to Reading Festival and staying in a leaking tent after finishing your exams, isn’t it?

Here’s hoping the London teenager can bring the trophy home.

The women’s final between Raducanu and Fernandez is on Saturday 11 September at 9pm BST. You can watch it live on Amazon Prime Video or watch the highlights on the BBC on Sunday afternoon.

