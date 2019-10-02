Carlos Acosta is making SW19 an offer it can’t refuse with a free film festival

Every so often, it’s nice to revisit some classic films on the big screen. And you know who agrees? Acclaimed international artist, choreographer, English National Ballet principal dancer and surprise film buff, Carlos Acosta. That’s who.

In fact, to celebrate great moviemaking, Carlos has teamed up with the London Borough of Merton – as part of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's London Borough of Culture initiative – to bring you a free film club and showcase some of his favourite cinematic classics.

Hosted at Wimbledon Library, proceedings kick off with Giuseppe Tornatore’s brilliant and timeless ‘Cinema Paradiso’, which will be screened on October 15.

‘This is one of my favourite films of all time,’ says Acosta.

‘It’s such a simple yet very poignant story of this young boy and his substitute father, and the feeling of nostalgia it evokes throughout really resonates with me. The reality of leaving things behind and then finding out on your return that nothing has remained the same, that changes everything.’

Screening alongside ‘Cinema Paradiso’ is ‘Carmen Jones’ on October 17, a version of Bizet’s opera featuring an all-black cast, led by the late Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte, and ‘The Godfather Part II’ – arguably the best entry in Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy.

For more information about this dreamy miniature film festival – and plenty more free Film Merton events – visit the official site.