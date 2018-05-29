  • News
  • Nightlife

Ch-ch-check it out! Beastie Boys' Mike D is playing at Moth Club

By Samantha Willis Posted: Tuesday May 29 2018, 5:48pm

Ch-ch-check it out! Beastie Boys' Mike D is playing at Moth Club

Big D(eal). The legendary Mike Diamond, AKA Mike D, is playing a one-off DJ set in the super-intimate surroundings of Moth Club off Kingsland Road on June 4th. 

This is a very rare opportunity to watch one of the Beasties (responsible for multi-platinum records like 'Hello Nasty' and 'Licensed to Ill') in person, since the band was officially wound-up with the sad death of Adam Yauch in 2012. Expect banger after banger while you get your body movin' in a dingy little former social club. No. Sleep. Till. Hackney. 

Tickets are on sale now at Resident Advisor.

Want more music news? Oh, go on then.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest