Ch-ch-check it out! Beastie Boys' Mike D is playing at Moth Club

Big D(eal). The legendary Mike Diamond, AKA Mike D, is playing a one-off DJ set in the super-intimate surroundings of Moth Club off Kingsland Road on June 4th.

This is a very rare opportunity to watch one of the Beasties (responsible for multi-platinum records like 'Hello Nasty' and 'Licensed to Ill') in person, since the band was officially wound-up with the sad death of Adam Yauch in 2012. Expect banger after banger while you get your body movin' in a dingy little former social club. No. Sleep. Till. Hackney.

Tickets are on sale now at Resident Advisor.

