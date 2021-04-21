Fidelio Orchestra Café is an eating and drinking establishment in which classical music happens. But not in the way you probably imagine, where posh old people slowly saw through beef fillets while studiously ignoring an insipid string quartet. No, Fidelio’s is for people who a) enjoy fun and b) actually like music.

The café is due to open its doors for (Covid-safe) inside concerts from Tuesday May 18. Why is this news, you ask? Well it’s because Fidelio’s has decided that the music of Chopin, Beethoven and Brahms should be available to everyone and so has introduced a new extremely affordable ticket band for all its concerts. For 15 quid you’ll be able to have a pint while watching some of the world’s most skilled musicians play some of the most incredible pieces ever composed.

‘Extending our ticket range to include more affordable options will enable more people, including those from the younger generation, to access the Fidelio experience: informal classical music events where artists and audiences enjoy a Covid-safe yet intimate environment,’ says founder Raffaello Morales.

Photo: Simon Holliday Not sure who this lad is, but he's having a laugh

Upcoming concerts include music from the Maxwell Quartet, Patrick Hemmerlé, the Benedetti Trio and Steven Isserlis. If you’ve never heard of these people, replace their names in your mind with the words ‘shit-hot virtuosos’.

The £15 tickets come with a free drink. For those wanting to eat, Fidelio’s also offers a three-course meal of Modern European food cooked by guest chefs (which is half-price if you’re under 30).

Concerts take place at the Fidelio Orchestra Café, 91-95 Clerkenwell Rd, EC1R 5BX.