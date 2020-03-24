David Walliams is releasing a free kids’ audiobook every day for 30 days

Love him or loathe him, David Walliams is definitely a thing, and in addition to ‘Little Britain’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ etc etc he also happens to be biggest selling kids’ author in the entire country, with an enormous back catalogue of Roald Dahl-influenced stories for kids of various ages, from pre-schoolers to late tweens.

As of this week, Walliams’s entire target audience is locked up indoors, indefinitely, with parents who are supposed to be trying to get some damn work done, and so he’s doing the right thing and is making one audiobook a day available to stream via his website – yesterday kicked off with ‘The Terrible Triplets’, today we’ve moved on to ‘Spoiled Brat’. We’re promised 30 days of this, which is certainly a start, though we suspect a few more may be needed to get us over the finish line.

