Disney+ is offering £10 off when you pre-order by March 23

It’s times like these when the warm embrace of our favourite Disney films is a comfort we could all use. Luckily, Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, is launching on March 24 and we can’t wait.

It gets better, too. If you pre-order the service by March 23, you’ll save a tenner on a year’s subscription, which is normally £59.99. If you’re thinking that’s a bit steep for a bunch of movies you probably have VHS copies of in your attic, just wait until you hear about everything that’s included. Of course, all the classics will be there (what would be the point if you couldn’t watch ‘The Lion King’?), but you’ll also get access to all of Disney’s latest movies and series. Not only that, but Pixar, ‘Star Wars’, Marvel and National Geographic titles will also be available. That’s a lot of top-notch shows for you viewing pleasure.

But what happens if the kids want to watch ‘Moana’ when you’re three episodes deep into ‘The Mandalorian’? Don’t worry, you can stream content on up to four screens at the same time. What’s more, everything is available to download so you can watch from anywhere (like the bottom of the garden if you’ve had enough of your housemates). In the face of a lot of staying-in time, this could be a game-changer.

Want to get involved? Check out the full details right here.

