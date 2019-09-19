East London has a new, 300-capacity music and club venue

Say hello to Werkhaus, a new 300-capacity music and club venue located in the Truman Brewery building on Brick Lane.

The industrial-style space is kitted out with a nifty Funktion-One soundsystem for tip-top audio quality, and has two different room set-ups for live music and DJ events. It’s open seven nights a week and has numerous midweek and weekend events programmed into November. Highlights include a gig from genre-blending local band King Tides on October 25 and a Halloween takeover from Manchester trio Mason Collective on November 2. Underground label Minimal Force will be hosting free Sunday techno parties from 4pm on September 29 and October 6. Going forward, the plan is for Werkhaus to host various talks, workshops and private functions, too.