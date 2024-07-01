Election night viewing parties in London to watch the 2024 results roll in

Ahead of what is likely going to be a pretty momentous General Election (Genny Lec, if you will), it’s time to start thinking about where to plonk yourself on the night of Thursday July 4 to watch the results as they’re announced. Whether you’re after somewhere to watch the first nail-biting moment when the exit poll hits or stay up for an all-nighter of political analysis, London has you covered.

From ‘Rishi Sunak Leaving Drinks’ and parties promising ‘97 prices on pints, to dinners with a side of political commentary, there are plenty of ways to watch the election results unfold. Here’s a roundup of the best screenings in the city.

Where to watch the 2024 General Election in London

The Cinnamon Club, Westminster

Feeling brave enough to pull an all-nighter? Indian restaurant The Cinnamon Club will make sure there’s plenty of spicy cuisine on hand for sustenance, so you can stay completely up-to-date on the latest constituency results at its epic 17-hour-long watch party. The Westminster restaurant, which is no stranger to political spectacle with Penny Mordant having launched her bid to be Prime Minister there back in 2022, is screening coverage of the Leccy G from 6pm until 11am the next day. There’ll be dinner, late-night food and breakfast on offer. There’s no ticket needed for this one – just make sure to book a table.

The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith Street, SW1P 3BU; free.

Dalston Superstore, Dalston

Countercultural indie magazine Huck and DJ collective Queer House Party will be hosting a ‘Rishi Sunak’s Leaving Drinks’ party from 9pm at LGBTQ+ Kingsland Road hangout, Dalston Superstore. The results will be screened live with commentary from Huck’s digital editor Ben Smoke. All profits from the evening will go to support those in Gaza. What’s more, the first 100 people through the door get a free copy of Huck issue 75 which has Zarah Sultana on the cover.

Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB; TBC.

Exale Taproom, Walthamstow

The Blackhorse Beer Mile brewery will be on hand with tasty craft beer to help wash down the general election coverage, which it will screen live in its cosy taproom. If the current political climate feels like too much to bear, it’ll also be providing some sweet nostalgia by plummeting selected beers down to ‘97 prices, but only if Labour is projected to win a majority at the exit polls. Doors open at 9pm and coverage is running til midnight. Black Cactus will be serving food to soak up all the cheap pints.

Unit 2C uplands business park, E17 5QJ; free.

Kindred, Hammersmith

After some live meaty analysis alongside the results? This events space in west London is hosting a sophisticated election night party with talks and networking thrown in with the food and bevs. Coco Khan, host of ‘Pod Save the UK’, will be giving a talk and there’ll be grazing boards and a late-night food menu to keep everyone satiated. The night will run from 8pm to midnight, when the exit poll is announced.

Bradmore House, Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BW; from £18 - £40, check the event page for more info.

The Three Crowns, Stoke Newington

The Three Crowns in Stokey will be showing the election coverage on its big screen from 9pm until the early hours. It’s a good spot to get comfy, nurse a pint or two, and keep an eye on the news.

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0PE; free.

The Lexington, Pentonville

Another option for those who plan on settling in for the long haul, The Lexington pub is swapping gigs for election coverage for the evening until at least 4am. Seating to watch it all unfold on both its big screens will be on a first come first served basis, so bear that in mind if you’re planning on staying up.

96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB; free.

Lock Inn Camden, Camden

No matter what the result, Lock Inn Camden is promising party vibes on July 4. The pub will be screening the election until 12:30am with a menu of special cocktails on offer throughout the evening. Afterwards, head downstairs to the DJ to dance off the thrill of exercising your democratic right. No need to book – this screening is first come, first served.

2 Jamestown Road, NW1 7BY; free.

