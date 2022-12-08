Everything we know about Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton is hosting her second annual Christmas concert this year. The Princess of Wales will take over Westminster Abbey, supported by Prince William, King Charles III and Camilla, The Queen Consort this December for a night of carols and Yuletide celebrations.

The ‘Together at Christmas’ service on December 15 will celebrate the life of the late Queen and pay tribute to community leaders across the UK. ‘The inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,’ Kensington Palace said. It’s going to be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve too, so normies can get a peek at the festivities.

When is the royal carol concert?

The concert will take place on Thursday December 15 in Westminster Abbey.

Can I attend Kate’s carol concert?

The concert in Westminster Abbey will only be attended by royals and specially invited guests. Those confirmed so far are Kate, Wills, King Charles III and Camilla. Other royals will also be invited, although it’s not yet clear who exactly is attending. Last year, Kate’s parents alongside the Countess of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were all in attendance.

How can I watch it?

The concert will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of the programme ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones and featuring a special introduction from Our Kate herself.

Who will perform at ‘Together at Christmas’?

West End star Samantha Barks will make an appearance. In an unexpected pairing, Alfie Boe will do a duet with Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice. Prince William, Hugh Bonneville and Kristin Scott Thomas will all perform readings.

