Park Theatre’s summer fundraiser ‘Whodunnit [Unrehearsed]’ is a semi-improvised spoof murder-mystery show that will see a different guest star each night take on the – unrehearsed – role of a detective trying to solve an extremely silly murder case.

Some very big names have already been roped in as guest stars, including Gillian Anderson and Damian Lewis – plus it will include pre-recorded voiceovers from Judi Dench and also Ian McKellen, who lends his unmistakable tones to the show’s official trailer, which we have an exclusive look at.

We can also announce the second tranche of celebrities who’ll be starring for one night only, on a different random, unannounced date each. They are Adam Hills, Jason Manford, Neil Morrissey, Clarke Peters and Sandi Toksvig – plus Miriam Margolyes has been announced to join Dench and McKellen on voiceover duties.

‘Whodunnit [Unrehearsed]’ is at the Park Theatre. Jul 15-27.