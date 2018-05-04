Exclusive: Movies on the River is back for the whole summer!

London's outdoor movie sensation of last year is back for 2018: Movies on the River will be returning in mid-June for a 12-week-run of screenings on the Thames. You won’t want to miss this boat.

Throughout the summer, Time Out’s movie boat will show a mix of popular classics, including ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Grease’, and recent favourites, including ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Get Out’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

Movies on the River is the first cinema ever to show movies on the top deck of a boat on the river. The experience is designed to delight city lovers and film fans alike: the boat takes the audience on a thrilling sunset cruise through the heart of the city before docking in the shadow of the capital’s most awe-inspiring sights to screen a movie out in the open air.

Film-goers will board the boat at Tower Pier before taking a trip through the city to the Houses of Parliament, before turning round and heading back to the Pool of London and playing the night’s movie in the shadow of the Tower of London and The Shard. If it gets chilly, we've got blankets to keep you warm and the bar will be ready with food and drink all evening.

The films have all been chosen for just one reason: because Londoners love them. Now all we need is you: so, pick your movie and jump on board!

Movies on the River will run five nights a week from mid-June to early September – starting with a launch night screening of Oscar-winner 'The Shape of Water' on Thursday June 14.

Explore the full lineup and buy tickets for Movies on the River.