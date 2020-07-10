As with so much in the city’s cultural landscape, Sundance Film Festival: London has had to adapt to the new realities of life in 2020. Instead of decamping to Picturehouse Central for its annual three-day celebration of great new indie movies, it will be decamping to, well, the internet for a pared-down virtual version of the festival from August 7-9.



There are UK premieres on the slate: ‘Boys State’, Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’s lacerating documentary about the state of American democracy; ‘Luxor’, a timely drama about a British aid worker (Andrea Riseborough) in Egypt; and ‘Uncle Frank’, a ’70s-set comedy-drama from ‘American Beauty’ screenwriter Alan Ball lauded at Sundance Utah for Paul Bettany’s lead turn as a closeted gay professor confronting his past.



‘Due to restrictions around international travel and ongoing uncertainty across the globe, it makes sense to take the festival online,' says Clare Binns, joint MD of Picturehouse. ‘While it won’t be exactly the same without all of our invaluable partners and film teams from across the world spending the weekend in Picturehouse Central, we’re incredibly excited for this new project, and hope that audiences enjoy the best of independent film from their homes.’



Adds Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson: ‘Although we will not be gathering in person, the power of the work remains undimmed and we’re eager for it to reach audiences in the comfort and safety of their homes.’



That ‘event’-ness will be maintained via exclusive online Q&As with the filmmakers, as well as a short-film programme and two hot-button panel discussions: Transatlantic: Directors in Conversation, featuring Emerald Fennell, Julie Taymor and Romola Garai, and (Re)Imagining the Future of Independent Film, which should offer an insight-filled inside track on the future of indie cinema post you-know-what.



Passes for the whole shebang work out at £20 (£14 for Picturehouse and Cineworld Unlimited members), although Time Out readers can snag a handy £5 discount by quoting TIMEOUT2020 when booking. Individual premieres will cost £5.99 to watch, as will the shorts programme. The panels are free.



All of it will be streaming on Sundance’s own platform, although only for viewers in the UK. Head to the official Sundance site for all the information.



The BFI London Film Festival is going nationwide – and virtual – this year.

A landmark season of Black British cinema is coming to BFI Player.

Share the story