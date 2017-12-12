Get ready for 90 minutes of unlimited free pizza at Homeslice

Start stretching your stomach: bottomless pizza is back.

Homeslice is celebrating the opening of its new venue in the City with unlimited pizza on January 13 for one weekend only. People once queued for hours at the pizza purveyors’ Neal’s Yard location just to get their hands on a slice, but now there are branches in Fitzrovia and Shoreditch, too.

Tickets are £12.50 – which we reckon is pretty fair for an hour-and-a-half’s worth of pizza slices. How many do you think it’s physically possible to eat?

There will be 90 minutes of unlimited pizza for £12.50 at Homeslice City (69-71 Queen St, EC4R 1EE) on January 13 and 14 – book before December 31.

