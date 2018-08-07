London’s best restaurants for pizza

An authentically Neapolitan pizza place where the owners have done their homework. The oven, shipped from Naples, probably took the bulk of the refurbishment budget – still, you probably won’t notice the bare plasterboard walls because the pizzas are so good. The chefs use their Neapolitan hardware to turn out thin, flash-cooked dazzlers with still-runny tomato sauce and minimalist toppings (quality sausages, pecorino, porcini and chestnut).

Local delivery and pick-up to Clissold Park (Sat and Sun).