Giant puppet refugee Little Amal is throwing a free dance party in London

Remember Little Amal, the giant puppet refugee girl who walked from the Syrian border to Manchester last year as the focal point of travelling festival ‘The Walk’? Having presumably spent the last year or so getting her visa sorted – plus she made a quick trip to Lviv earlier in May – Amal is dusting off her walking boots for a trip around England to mark World Refugee Week.

Starting in Manchester on June 19, she’ll make stops in Bradford, Liverpool, Cheltenham and Folkestone during her busy week. But the day Londoners are interested in will be Saturday June 25, which will kick off with Amal making a visit to Stonehenge – probably she’ll be allowed to get up close to the stones, and who can begrudge her that? – before heading over to the Southbank Centre for 4pm, when she’ll be hosting a dance party on the terrace in partnership with non-profit organisation Dance for Refuge. The exact nature – and corresponding bangingness – of the music is TBC, but it’s aimed at children and families, and will no doubt convey an important message about the plight of refugees in. this most difficult of years.

Southbank Centre Riverside Terrace, Jun 25, free

Platinum Jubilee weekend: 40 royally good things to do.

Now there are more tube strikes confirmed for the day after the Jubilee bank holiday.