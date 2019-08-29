Groove Armada, Floating Points and a Chemical Brother are playing an anti-Brexit protest party next month

In these divided times, anyone who’s appalled by the prospect of Brexit can console themselves with one thing: the Remainers have all the best tunes. To coincide with the upcoming People’s Vote demonstration in London, a host of DJs and artists are clubbing together for a protest party called Stop Brexit Now! – and the line-up is genuinely world-class.

The mobile R3 Soundsystem (the three Rs stand for ‘Resist’, ‘Reject’, and ‘Revolt’) will form part of the People’s Vote march, which is scheduled to take place on October 19 (after being postponed from October 12). Protesters will be marching for a public vote on the final Brexit deal, and Stop Brexit Now! will be joining the march with a ‘consortium of DJs, crews, festivals, clubs, sound systems and clubbers’ – and now The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Siddons, Floating Points and Bicep have all joined a jam-packed line-up.

Groove Armada, Midland, Daniel Avery, Erol Alkan, Mykki Blanco, Saoirse and Sink The Pink are just a few of the other top-class acts set to join the full line-up on the day.

The protest soundsystem (which starts at midday) is being organised by Gideön, one of the creative minds behind Glastonbury’s debauched Block9 party zone. As well as helping to bring the festival’s legendary LGBTQ+ venue NYC Downlow to life, he’s also a DJ and vinyl collector – and now he’s turned his attention to stopping Brexit. All in a day’s work…

The march starts at Hyde Park Corner, but Stop Brexit Now! is yet to confirm the exact locations of the R3 Soundsystem throughout the day, so keep an eye on their event page for more details. This one is going to be redefine the phrase ‘political party’.

