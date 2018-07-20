Hamleys now has an entire floor dedicated to Harry Potter merch

Just when you think there couldn't possibly be any more Harry Potter merch flying around London, toy-shop-titan Hamleys has partnered with Warner Brothers to unveil an entire floor dedicated to the boy who lived.



Within Hamleys’s Department of Magic, you'll find collectables, wands, golden snitches (if you can catch one) and enough chocolate frogs to complete your famous witches and wizard card collection. Plus, thanks to the theatrics of the Hamleys staff, you can bet that the sorting hat will be brought to life too. (🤞 GRYFFINDOR).



To get a dose of Potter pop culture, head to Hamleys flagship store on Regent's Street. Or try one of these ace Harry Potter activities in London.

