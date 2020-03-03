Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Hammersmith Bridge will close to Boat Race spectators this year
Hammersmith Bridge will close to Boat Race spectators this year

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday March 3 2020, 5:42pm

Hammersmith Bridge
Photograph: Shutterstock

Not only is it a photogenic structure, but Hammersmith Bridge is an excellent vantage point for the Boat Race. Each year, the bridge is flooded with spectators peering down at the action on the River Thames below. But you’ll have to scrap any plans you may have had to come here for views of this year’s competition.

Hammersmith Bridge will be closed to pedestrians between midnight and 5pm on Sunday March 29, the date the Oxford and Cambridge showdown is scheduled to go ahead. The police have requested that Hammersmith and Fulham council close the bridge to race-day punters because of safety concerns. 

Locals will already know that the bridge has been out of action to vehicles since last April, but remains open to traffic from cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge is due £120 million of repair work to return it to a fit state. Next week TfL will share plans for a temporary walking and cycling bridge to help people make their usual crossings while Hammersmith Bridge is being renovated. 

Find out all of the latest info on the 2020 Boat Race.

Plan your 2020 spectator spot with our guide to the best riverside pubs.    

