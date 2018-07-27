This August, Hugh Grant fans will be able to catch the actor’s most adored films at the outdoor cinema series Movies on the River after a sunset cruise down the Thames.

‘Love Actually’, ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ are all coming back to the only open-air film experience in London to take place on a boat. Movie fans will be able to catch these totally British romcoms while taking in incredible views of the city between Tower Bridge and London Bridge.

‘Love Actually' screens on the evening of Thursday August 9, followed by ‘Notting Hill’ on Tuesday August 21 and, finally, the film that truly started Grant’s career, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ on the night of Wednesday August 22.

Each evening, film-goers will board London’s only cinema on the Thames at Tower Pier and take a cruise westwards before docking to watch the film in the shadow of some of the city’s most impressive sights.

Explore the full line-up and buy tickets for Movies on the River. The series runs five nights a week, Tuesday to Saturday, until the closing night screening of ‘Titanic’ on Saturday September 8.