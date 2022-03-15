In pictures: Wembley Park’s amazing new all-women art trail

Check out these eight stunning outdoor artworks around the iconic stadium in ‘Figures of Change’

Wembley is famous for many things. Okay, so Wembley is famous for one thing, and it’s not art (yeah, we know football’s an artform blah). Now, though, the mighty west London bastion of the beautiful game and a lot of confusingly named Underground stations is getting properly put on the art map, thanks to a strikingly bold and expansive public project, curated, designed and executed entirely by women.

The free trail, ‘Figures of Change’, which launched last week, involves digital artworks, lighting installations, typography, graphic design, photography and illustration, across eight major outdoor sites around Wembley. It’s been curated by Zoë Allen of Artistic Statements, and the theme of the project is ‘How Beautiful Change Can Truly Be’, representing both the evolving face of the capital and its neighbourhoods, and some slightly more specific recent upheavals faced by Londoners. In that spirit, one of the participating artists, Brent-based Laxmi Hussain, is inviting visitors to physically change her art. Her work, ‘Landscapes of Women’, covers the Splay Steps at Wembley Park, and one section has been left free for you to add your own creative contribution.

Other pieces in the project include a giant floor mural opposite the Olympic Steps, a transformation of the Bobby Moore Bridge and some reimagined red phone boxes. It’s on display until June 30.

Check out some images from the project below.

‘e-motion’ by @sophmetries. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘Think Independently, Together’ by @loisohara. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘How Beautiful Change Can Truly Be’ by @zoeslattercreates. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘Transformation / Liberation’ by @averilcurci. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘Landscapes of Women’ by @thislakshmi. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘e-motion’ by @sophmetries. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

‘e-motion’ by @sophmetries. Photograph: Aron Klein / Wembley Park

The ​​Wembley Park art trail, ‘Figures of Change’, is on display until June 30 2022.

More great art to see in London right now.

There’s a massive new cultural space opening in Docklands.