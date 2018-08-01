Intriguing, A Hackney venue has just announced a new 3am license

Hackney vintage-shop-slash-venue Paper Dress Vintage has just announced news that, as of September 1st, it will be operating with a new 3am license on Saturdays.

Cool, we hear you say. Maybe we’ll pop along. But in light of Hackney council’s recent decision to impose an 11pm curfew on new venues, it’s also news that carries some added hope along with it.

Following on from the recent reopening of Night Tales on neighbouring Bohemia Place – which also operates with a 3am weekend license – on the most basic level it’s another late night destination to combat the bad press and prove that Hackney nightlife is far from dead.



On a more fanciful note, meanwhile, it seems to suggest that Hackney Council maybe aren’t actually trying to cull the fertile nighttime scene of the area entirely. Having promised to review each new applicant on a case by case basis, the fact that other venues have so recently been given the thumbs up can only be a good thing.



How it will go on to affect the area in the coming months and years is obviously yet to be seen, but while there’s still venues flying the flag for Hackney’s vibrant after-hours establishments, then – hopefully – all is not lost.

Read more about Paper Dress Vintage here and keep up with their events here.



