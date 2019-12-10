Is it going to snow in London this Christmas?

It’s the big crimbo question. Rivalled only by ‘Is Santa Claus real?’ and ‘What even is eggnog?’, we’re all wondering whether it will snow on Christmas Day in London.

The last widespread white Christmas was back in 2010, while in 2015 the white stuff fell from the sky, but didn’t settle.

But what about 2019? There’s suspense by the Christmas stocking-load. We went to the chief weather watchers at the Met Office to see what the deal was.

‘We’re expecting a changeable period of weather towards the end of December,’ said Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman. ‘Any snow in the UK during this period is most likely over Scottish mountains.’

In other words, no snow for London.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Grahame added that the chances of seeing snow across the UK, especially south-eastern England ‘is very unlikely’. Sorry, folks.

In fact, the only place that could see a dusting of snowflakes is the Scottish Highlands, a ten-hour train journey away from London (that’s if you go to Inverness on the Caledonian Sleeper, if any committed flake fans fancy a trip).

So we might not get snow in London, but there’s still wintry parks to be stomped through, ice rinks to skid on, and cosy pubs to hole up in. With fun like that, who needs snow?

If by some miracle we do get the white stuff, here’s our guide to the best things to do when it snows in London.