Things to do on Christmas Day in London
Don’t fancy spending Christmas Day indoors? Here's a handful of great things to do on December 25 in London
December 25 is the only day of the year when the capital grinds to a halt (except for a few of the city's kitchens, that is). But fear not: you don't have to stay glued to the telly, or stuck indoors with your least favourite relatives. There might be no public transport to speak of, but a bracing walk is often just the thing after all that stuffing, so pull on your festive knitwear and get out there. Here's our guide for how to turn London into your own private playground come Christmas Day...
RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London
Christmas Day in London ideas and events
Go for a dip in Hampton Pool
Shake off that hangover and work up an appetite worthy of Christmas lunch with a morning swim in (mercifully heated) Hampton Pool, which is open from 8am to noon on Christmas Day. Waterproof Santa hat optional.
Shiver in sympathy at the Peter Pan Cup
There’s nothing to make you feel snug and warm inside like seeing a bunch of brave/mad souls dive into icy water at 9am. The Serpentine Swimming Club’s Christmas Morning Race, held every year since 1864, is open to members only, so there's no risk of being tempted to join in/catching hypothermia on Christmas Day.
See the sights on a boat
Have an extra-special Christmas with a ride along the Thames. This year City Cruises are running watery tours at various times on Christmas Day. It’s set to be a surreal way to see the city without the crowds.
See London's streets sparkle
You won't find many people on the street on December 25 but the capital's stunning Christmas lights will still be sparkling. Empty pavements and bus-free views will only make a tour of the capital's best crimbo decorations all the more magical.
Enjoy Christmas dinner in London's top restaurants
You can either keep things traditional and find one of London's top restaurants serving up fat turkeys with all the trimmings on December 25, or use the opportunity to graze in one of the capital's more international offerings. Whichever way you choose to take your Christmas dinner, here's our selection of London restaurants allowing you to sit back, relax and forget about the figgy pudding.
Walk off all the turkey and trimmings
There's no better way to walk off a big meal (or work up an appetite for one) than by taking a brisk stroll. Step outside this Christmas Day and soak up sights of festive lights, deocrations and maybe even a sprinkling of snow. Check out our guide to London's scenic walks, all perfect for a festive stretch of the legs.
Cycle around the city
Feeling even more energetic? Whizz around London’s deserted cycle-lanes, parks and paths on a bike, while the rest of the city lounges around on the sofa.
Find more fun during the festive period
Things to do on Boxing Day in London
Father Christmas may have been and gone, but the fun doesn't end there. Boxing Day in London is a great time to visit some of London's best attractions, who fire things up for the festivities.
There is an event in central London (W1) called Christmas Fitzrovia where anybody can turn up as long as they bring a children's gift to be donated to UCLH and Great Ormond Street Hospital on that same day. The event will have activities including ping pong, music, films, board games, live piano... You're encouraged to bring your own games and food to share. Check it out at http://www.christmasfitzrovia.co.uk.