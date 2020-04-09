It looks like London’s lockdown will be extended until May

If lockdown has left you climbing the walls despite a Google calendar full of virtual events and stacks of stale banana bread, then brace yourself, because we’re not out of the woods yet.

In Wednesday’s Downing Street briefing, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a Cobra meeting, chaired by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab while the prime minister remains in hospital, would take place today to review the UK’s lockdown measures.

The UK entered into a nationwide lockdown on March 23 with an address from Boris Johnson saying the emergency measures would be in place for at least three weeks. Now, new laws say the restrictions must be reviewed at least once every 21 days, meaning that an assessment must take place by Thursday April 16.

Wales’s first minister announced yesterday that lockdown measures in the country would definitely be extended into next week and it’s expected that the rest of the nation will follow suit, especially in London, which remains one of the county’s coronavirus hotspots.

The announcement comes after the government announced an increase of 938 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the UK’s total to 7,097. Recent reports have also suggested that a peak in the number of coronavirus deaths could come later in the month than originally predicted, meaning it is likely lockdown measures could be enforced until May.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC News: ‘I don’t think it’s very likely these measures are going to be changed given they’re just starting to have an effect.’ While a senior government source told The Sun: ‘Nobody is going to argue about extending the lockdown into May [...] It would be seriously negligent not to do that.’

So, keep baking that banana bread – you’ve still got plenty of time to perfect it.

Read up on what you can go outside for, when and who with while London is in lockdown.

Discover the best things to do at home right now.