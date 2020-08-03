It’s all you can eat at London’s cheese conveyor belt this month

How much cheese do you reckon you could eat in an hour and 15 minutes? Now’s your chance to find out, as Pick & Cheese at Seven Dials Market is launching all you can eat cheese sessions from this Saturday (August 8).

The restaurant, which serves up cheese and charcuterie on a nifty conveyor belt system, is offering all you can eat throughout August on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Sessions are limited to a maximum of one hour and 15 minutes and cost £20 per person, but on Mondays, you can benefit from the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme and only pay a tenner.

Dishes are placed on the conveyor belt in covered containers so you can grab anything that takes your fancy. The menu for August is in support of British cheesemakers and items include Rosary goats cheese in a mini doughnut with rosemary honey, Spenwood cheese with cherry and amaretto jam and Baron Bigod (a brie-style cheese) with marinated sweet garlic.

The restaurant is operating at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and for the first time, you can now book a coveted spot at the bar.

There’s more all-you-can-eat cheese action at its sister restaurant The Cheese Bar, where they’ll be running bottomless raclette nights every Wednesday in August. That means you can get unlimited plates of gooey Ogleshield cheese on top of new potatoes served with glazed ham and cornichons (veggie options available). Officially it costs £18, but the Eat Out to Help Out scheme means you can live out your dairy dreams for a mere £9.

If you’ve been waiting for the ideal opportunity to venture out to a restaurant and make the most of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, unlimited cheese for a tenner is probably it, right?

