30 awesome Eat Out to Help Out restaurants where you can still get a table

Find a hot half-price table in London before the month is out

In our post-lockdown worlds, Monday is the new Friday. That’s all thanks to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, a money-saving initiative designed to get people back out dining and to rescue a hospitality industry that’s currently on its knees. Throughout August, punters visiting participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday can get half-price food (and soft drinks), up to a total of £10 per person.

But with venues operating at limited capacity, London’s cult venues have seen their booking systems crammed full from the start of the month. In living proof that we now live in the Upside Down, restaurants with some of the biggest bargains are full to the brim from Monday to Wednesday instead of Thursday to Saturday. Don’t worry, though: we’ve found some stellar restaurants with availability from in August. And you still have this week (and the bank holiday Monday!) to cash in on the deal.

Here’s a list of top dinner tables we’ve scouted out for you. But do bear in mind that many top restaurants still have lunch slots up for grabs. And if there’s somewhere you’re desperate to go, give them a call – last-minute cancellations might mean a freed-up table. Plus, some of the places in our best London restaurants list hold back a set amount of tables for walk-ins, including Tandor Chop House and Smoking Goat, so if you’re dining à deux or are even on a solo outing it might be worth trying your luck for some slashed-price grub.

Padella Borough and Shoreditch branches

You can use the WalkUp app to virtually queue when in the vicinity of both branches.

Ducksoup Soho

Kitty Fisher’s Mayfair

Half-price oyster supper, anyone?

Dean Street Townhouse Soho

Scott’s Mayfair

Hide Above Mayfair

Michelin-starred dining from Ollie Dabbous at a snip of the price.

Sea Garden and Grill Tooting

J Sheekey Covent Garden

Casa Pastor King’s Cross

You can book indoors or choose to sit outside in the vibey (and socially distanced) Plaza Pastor.

Kricket Soho and White City branches

The Shed Notting Hill

Goodman Mayfair

Can’t get a table at Hawksmoor? Head this way for bargain steak and chips.

Roka Aldwych, Canary Wharf, Charlotte Street and Mayfair branches

Gunpowder Tower Bridge

Smokestak Shoreditch

Offering four dishes for a tenner. Limited late-night and early evening tables.

Scully St James’s

Limited early evening tables are available.

Temper Covent Garden

Enjoy the restaurant’s ‘steak supper club’ for just £19. Limited late-night tables available.

Chicama Chelsea

Limited late-night tables available.



Brasserie Zedel Soho

Three courses for just over seven quid, amid art deco splendour. Tables available on Monday 31.

Bao Borough

Limited late-night tables are available on Monday 31.

Barrafina Coal Drops Yard

Limited early evening counter seats available.

Som Saa Spitalfields

Limited late-night tables are available tonight (Monday August 24).

Murano Mayfair

Limited tables are available tomorrow (Tuesday August 25).

Luca Clerkenwell

Limited late-night tables are available on Wednesday August 26.

Gymkhana Mayfair

Limited late-night tables are available today (Monday August 24).

Details of availability correct at time of publication (11am, Mon Aug 24).

This map shows all the restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out in London.



