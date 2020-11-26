We tried all of London's most hyped meal kits – these were the best

UPDATE, NOV 2020: This month we doubled the number of dishes on this list, adding new faves from the likes of Top Cuvee, Rovi and Patty & Bun. The standard of the meal kits being sold by London restaurants is now outstandingly high. There are many options on this list that are legitimately just as good as eating out.

It’s been a year of struggle and innovation for London’s restaurants. When the city went into lockdown in March and venues had to shut their doors, many had to be creative about how they got their food to stans around the city. Many popped up on takeaway apps. Others gave themselves a makeover, transforming into shops. But the most boss move of all? Developing recipe boxes that Londoners could use to make their food at home.

Dishoom created a kit that helped you recreate its famous bacon naan, there were Honest and Patty & Bun burger boxes and all sorts of curry packs. Now there are loads of DIY kits. Some involve multiple pans, others require simply putting things together, all promise restaurant-quality food at home. But do they deliver? We got the Time Out team to try out some of the most hyped.