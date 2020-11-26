We tried all of London's most hyped meal kits – these were the best
From Dishoom to Patty & Bun, these are the best DIY recipe boxes to order from London restaurants now
UPDATE, NOV 2020: This month we doubled the number of dishes on this list, adding new faves from the likes of Top Cuvee, Rovi and Patty & Bun. The standard of the meal kits being sold by London restaurants is now outstandingly high. There are many options on this list that are legitimately just as good as eating out.
It’s been a year of struggle and innovation for London’s restaurants. When the city went into lockdown in March and venues had to shut their doors, many had to be creative about how they got their food to stans around the city. Many popped up on takeaway apps. Others gave themselves a makeover, transforming into shops. But the most boss move of all? Developing recipe boxes that Londoners could use to make their food at home.
Dishoom created a kit that helped you recreate its famous bacon naan, there were Honest and Patty & Bun burger boxes and all sorts of curry packs. Now there are loads of DIY kits. Some involve multiple pans, others require simply putting things together, all promise restaurant-quality food at home. But do they deliver? We got the Time Out team to try out some of the most hyped.
London’s best restaurant meal kits
Arabica, Feast for Beirut
Despite consisting of an initially daunting 21 numbered tubs and bags of ingredients, this £45 Middle Eastern meal kit for two is easy to assemble and totally delicious. The main course, a boil-in-the-bag beef short-rib stew with vermicelli rice, is rich and hearty, and the inclusion of some satisfyingly nutty baklava and a sprig of fresh mint to make tea with is a nice touch. But the mixed meze spread is the star here: the pimped-up houmous, baba ghanoush with pomegranate seeds to sprinkle, zingy tabbouleh and pumpkin kibbeh are all outstanding, and I’m sure the halloumi would have been if I hadn’t killed it by frying it for too long. My bad, meal good. Sarah Cohen
Rovi, celeriac shawarma kit
I'm writing this about a week after eating Rovi’s Celeriac Shawarma Kit and I still can’t get over how delicious it was. Honestly, this £38 box was one of the best things I’ve eaten all year. The kit – made by the Ottolenghi spin-off to serve two people – comes boxed up in very swish reusable jars and recyclable tubs. It has many, many parts. The spiced celeriac, which you pop in the oven for 20 minutes and serve in pita. Bekeila – a citrusy spinach mix – which you heat in a pan and smear on the bread too. Plus all kinds of other bits to layer on (crispy onions, pickles, shawarma mix, fermented tomato and chilli sauce). There’s also a tasty kale and radish salad that you mix a yoghurt dressing into and serve on the side. Assembly is a fun, messy process. While many DIY boxes are really glorified ready meals, this one involves effort, which makes it feel more like an occasion dinner. (Although I wouldn’t recommend following my lead and attempting it on a coffee table because it’s the ‘biggest surface’ in your flat. A dining table is preferable.) The result? A proper posh restaurant meal in a box. It’s complex, spicy, comforting – flawless, to be honest. I couldn't recommend it more. Kate Lloyd
Top Cuvée, Take Cuvée
You might know them from their beloved neighbourhood restaurant or infamous lockdown wine deliveries, but the nice people at Top Cuvée have found yet another thing to be top at. Meal kits. Their boxes are a no-choice deal and are made up of three courses of fancy takes on comfort food that’ll leave you in a perfect snoozy haze. (Line up ‘Home Alone’ for after.)In my box I got a thick, creamy bramley apple soup with moreish cheese scones to start. Then a flaky pie filled with tender chicken and more creamy stuff (served with all kinds of posh restaurant veg) and a salty-and-sweet sticky toffee pudding. It’s all packaged in heat-in-the-bag plastic pouches or oven-friendly foil tins so you barely have to dirty a pan. And the instructions are super easy to follow too. (My only challenge was telling the mash and the soup apart, but that’s because I’m an idiot.) Most importantly: it’s pretty affordable compared to loads of other meal kits – £35 for two – and it’s all wildly delicious. Did I find myself standing alone in the kitchen scraping the last bits of sticky toffee off the foil case while no-one was looking? Yes, maybe I did. Kate Lloyd
Cafe Murano, Cafe Murano at Home
Cafe Murano has various pasta and risotto meal kits that you can order any time, but every Friday, Angela Hartnett and team rustle up something extra special. Though the contents are subject to change, the menu as we received it was a four-course Italian meal sealed up into 11 boxes and pouches that felt like an impressive feat of logistics even before one contemplates the actual flavours. And the flavours were good: focaccia with pickled vegetables for the antipasti, pumpkin and ricotta cannelloni for the primi, lamb’s neck stew with braised cabbage for the secundo, and poached pear with pannacotta for pudding. It was delicious, and great value at £55 for two. And while it’s not quite the same as eating in a restaurant, I got a possibly slightly weird kick from following the relatively lengthy but entirely lucid preparation instructions. Andrzej Łukowski
Corazón, Carne Asada taco kit
Corn tortillas knock their wheat-based cousins out of the park and you get 12 in this £35 Mexican meal kit, but they’re quite small and, although the quantity of food here is meant for four, it isn’t enough to satisfy my hungry household. But what we do eat hits the spot. The only proper cooking involved is frying the two long slabs of marinated hanger steak, otherwise there’s just heating the tortillas and ‘drunken’ beans and some light chopping. Of course we massively overload each taco, topping the beef with citrus mojo, salsa ranchera, pink pickled onions, chilli, avocado and coriander: a riot of flavours that ends up all over our hands. Fingerlickin’ good. Sarah Cohen
Norma, feasting box for two
This sexy Sicilian-inspired joint in Fitzrovia had not long opened when the first lockdown hit. Luckily you can order its comforting Mediterranean fare to your door, including its culinary flagship product: the Feasting Box for Two (£100). Kaboom. A cursory glance at the instructions might cause a bit of trepidation (any mention of a pomegranate dressing will always create panic in my household) but this is all joyously basic. You’re just chucking stuff in the oven at different times. The delica pumpkin comes out all nice and caramelised and the huge chunk of lamb shoulder was exactly as tender as you’d expect. Other highlights include extremely fresh bread, a chard gratin and a Negroni cocktail. As the price suggests, there’s a ton to get through here, so clearly it’s meant as more than ‘a bit of dinner’. Got something to celebrate? This treasure trove of tastiness could be the perfect way to mark the occasion. Joe Mackertich
10 Greek Street, slow-cooked short rib
I reviewed this place when it opened about a decade ago. I feel old. Back then I remember being blown away, not just by how good the food was but by its simplicity: great ingredients and excellent technique, basically. It’s the same deal here: two massive hunks of Dexter short rib slippery on their bones, confit potatoes, garlicky curly kale, carrots, parsnips and horseradish cream – all for £55. Throw them in some pans and you’re done: restaurant-quality food in an obscenely efficient 20 minutes. My only concern would be for those who like to spend a bit more time pottering in the kitchen. Me? Dinner done early meant more time to stare into space considering the pointlessness of existence. Lovely stuff. Stephen Farmer
Burger & Beyond, bougie burger kit
Considering you’ve got beef-fat onions, ‘marrownaise’, pickled onions and Burger & Beyond’s Steak 2.0 Sauce in these burgers before you’ve even thought about meat or cheese, ‘bougie’ is the perfect way to describe the contents of this kit. As well as the aforementioned ingredients, you also get brioche buns, two types of American cheese and 35-day aged minced beef blend – enough for four burgs. I’m a pretty big eater, but I’m not about to take down four of these beefy bad boys, so I called in three hungry housemates to help. I found making all four burgers at the same time on my own a bit of a challenge – there are quite a few pans involved – so getting some backup is a good shout. The instructions are perfectly clear, but with so many ingredients, there’s a lot going on. It was totally worth it for the end result, though, which all four of us agreed was damn tasty, if a little messy (some opted for the oft-shunned knife-and-fork option). Oh, and the price? £25 for the lot. George Blew
Homeslice, Jameson x Homeslice take & bake
Where a lot of meal kits seem to lend themselves to a ‘special night in’ for you and a single loved one, this bad boy from Neal’s Yard-based pizza gurus Homeslice feels explicitly geared towards housemates: for £25 you get two mighty fine pizzas plus the ingredients for four Jameson lime and ginger-ale cocktails (apparently it’s some sort of tie-in with the rugby, further enhancing the package’s ‘mates’ night in’ credentials). It’s also laughably simple to assemble: the ‘kit’ is basically just a pair of chilled pizzas that you cook in your oven for ten minutes, with a couple of pots of fresh toppings to sprinkle over afterwards. We enjoyed a fiery chorizo pizza; we really enjoyed a mushroom, ricotta, pumpkin seeds and chilli flakes jobbie. The dough is deliciously chewy, the flavours are agreeably robust, the cocktails went down a treat. It’s not the fanciest kit in the land, but that’s kind of the point – it’s a pleasant night in for a few friends that won’t break the bank. Andrzej Łukowski
Galvin, Galvin at Home
It’s safe to say that things like lobster ravioli and chicken supreme with truffle bouillon are not in my regular recipe rotation. That’s where the weekly-changing three-course lockdown menu offering from Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle comes in. I tried the aforementioned ravioli and chicken, as well as pear tarte tatin for dessert. Each course comes in a plastic takeaway container and instructions for how to assemble it. It’s all relatively straightforward to prepare – cook the dumplings, reheat the chicken in the oven, heat the sauce – but wrangling all the different aspects does create a fair amount of washing-up. The portion sizes aren’t massive (this is Michelin-starred dining, darling), but it’s rich (and very tasty) food, so you aren’t left feeling short-changed. If you’re looking for a treat meal that you’d never normally cook at home, this is one for you. But be tactical: offer to do the ‘cooking’ so your lockdown buddy has to wash up. £45 (meat) or £39 (veggie) per person. Isabelle Aron
Berenjak, kabab kit
The folks at Persian restaurant Berenjak are so committed to giving you the tools to create an authentic kebab at home, the DIY kit includes bespoke metal skewers imported from Tehran. They look like swords and will make you feel like you are running a legit kebab shop, in a good way. The box comes with two massive flatbreads, mast-o-masir (a yoghurt dip), tomatoes for grilling, onions and herbs and packets of pre-prepared lamb and chicken, which is enough to make four very generous kebabs. The instructions are clear and there’s even a QR code which takes you to a YouTube video if you need more guidance. Wrangling those skewers feels like quite an achievement even though Berenjak have mostly done all the hard work. Most importantly: the end result is truly delicious and you will almost definitely have leftovers. Izzy Aron
Patty & Bun, beef shin ragu kit
Almost anyone will tell you that Patty & Bun creates some of London’s best-loved burgers. Now it’s kicked things up a notch by throwing some beef-shin ragu between the buns, too. Available on Plateaway (which features some other big names like Shake Shack, Dirty Bones and Tou, FYI), this kit contains four burgers and will set you back just £25. For that, you’ll get the beef patties, brioche buns, eight-hour slow-cooked beef-shin ragu, truffle mayo, grated gruyere cheese and confit shallots. The burgers are super easy to put together, thanks to the detailed instructions, and look sensational. But be warned: from the first bite you’ll have ragu dripping down to your elbows (totally worth it, in my opinion). George Blew
Lahpet, meal kit delivery service
If Burmese cuisine is not your area of expertise, Shoreditch’s Lahpet is here to fill the gap with beautifully presented, easily assembled kits. The stand-out for me was the coconut noodles with chicken (£15 for 2), which reminded me a little of an Indonesian laksa in its spicy kick and glorious collision of textures, along with a tea leaf salad (£12). Sharply refreshing Lahpet margaritas (£6), made with betel leaf tequila, are available to wash it all down with. Order via lahpet.co.uk/pantry – dinner hampers are available too (£35 for 2). Phil de Semlyen
Dishoom, Dishoom at Home bacon naan
Dishoom’s #iconic bacon naan roll is a delicious mash-up of greasy-spoon realness and Irani-Indian flavour. It’s not impossible to bodge your own version at home, but now you don’t have to: Dishoom’s DIY kit contains bacon, chilli-tomato chutney, cream cheese, herbs and, crucially, three balls of dough to make your own naans. You even get a spice blend to brew Dishoom-style masala chai.
There are enough ingredients for three rolls, which are totally delicious and pretty easy to assemble, though make sure the dough is at room temperature before rolling it – and be careful when you take the hot naan pan out of the oven (ouch!). The cost? £16 including a charity donation. James Manning
Dirty Bones, lamb fries kit
Whichever maverick thought to smother a pile of skinny fries with fresh chilli, spring onion, jalapeño dressing and moreish chunks of miso-glazed lamb belly has invented a new diner delicacy. This kit costs a tenner and contains enough of the aforementioned ingredients for a two-person feast.
The instructions were a bit woolly – how long do you fry the lamb for? – but the result rivalled the version we’ve eaten at Dirty Bones. The chips were softer – perhaps the restaurant fries rather than bakes them? – but the lamb was crispier and less fatty. Naked chips will never be enough now. Sarah Cohen
Pizza Pilgrims, frying pan pizza kit
This DIY kit (£15) won a coveted Time In Award for keeping you lot happy in lockdown. So what’s all the fuss about? The packaging is appealing, for starters: a snazzy pizza box that opens on all your ingredients. Inside, there’s enough dough for two ’zas and it’s pretty fun spinning that around before you slap it in a pan and top with pre-made marinara and mozzarella (a handy video on the website shows you how).
It’s quite hard to get a crispy crust under the grill without the right kind of pan, but the results are still delicious and it’s made within minutes – easy as pie. You could get experimental with toppings if you fancy reliving a classic rainy day childhood activity, but a straight-up marg is just as bellissima. Laura Richards
Patty & Bun, P&B DIY kit
It’s just a burger, right? Weeeeellll… not exactly. Patty & Bun serves up top-dollar meat sandwiches, and if you fancy making one yourself (or just finding out what goes into them – it’s definitely not health food) then this kit is a doddle to put together.
Twenty-five quid gets you four posh patties and brioche buns plus bacon, cheese, pickled onions and trademark P&B mayo. (Vegan alternatives are available.) That adds up to two Ari Gold and two Smokey Robinson burgers, with detailed instructions on which order to stack the ingredients in. Warning: your kitchen will smell of beef fat for days. James Manning
Townsend, three-course recipe box
We plumped for the potato dumpling prawn butter starter (£7) and a trout main course (£12). This is top-notch restaurant food, focusing on simple dishes that owe their deliciousness to fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Instructions were easy to follow, even when it required an all-four-hobs stove situation to prepare the starter and main simultaneously (I refuse to cook myself dinner twice). For dessert, Eton mess (£6). As teeth-rattlingly sweet as you’d expect. Joe Mackertich
Nopi, Nopi Classic Dinner Box
Yotam Ottolenghi's recipes are famous for requiring a lot of spices – sometimes as many as all of them. Happily, the meal kit from his Soho brasserie takes away all the faff of scouring your local Tesco for star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. The Asian and Middle Eastern flavours come pre-prepped in an insanely rich masterstock you just have to heat up and bung over a roasted poussin (posh chicken, basically). It comes with a fiery chilli sauce, cucumber salad and sticky Thai rice – and holy moly, do they work together perfectly. Nopi? Yes-pi, more like. Phil de Semlyen
Island Poké, DIY kit
What a treasure trove of ingredients – enough to make two large bowls of classic ahi tuna poké and two of yuzu lomi lomi salmon. As well as the pre-cut fish, you get a hefty pack of sushi rice, which must be washed, cooked, seasoned and cooled, plus an exciting array of sauces, dressings and accompaniments.
After a bit of chopping and marinating, the various elements were ready to be assembled. The tuna bowl tasted more interesting, with pineapple and chilli salsa, wakami and crispy shallots, but the salmon’s yuzu dressing hit the spot. Hawaiian heaven for 32 quid. Sarah Cohen
The Cheese Bar, Fondue-it-Yourself!
Since staying in is the new going out, the retro dinner party is also having a moment. What could suit the occasion better than a kitsch ‘fondue-it-yourself’ kit from Camden’s fromage-loving restaurant (£28 for two)?
It comes with a coolea and kingham cheese mix ready to melt, plus dippables: potatoes, cornichons and crusty bread. But who’s to say you can’t get inventive with the contents of your lockdown larder?
You can also order shots of cherry kirsch liqueur and a crisp Alpine wine, in case fondue is more about après-ski for you. It makes a cosy event out of staying in, although admittedly, not one best suited to a hot summer day in your flat. Laura Richards
Monty’s Deli, Reuben sandwich pack
The hunk of salt beef (or pastrami) at the heart of this £38 kit, which comes with enough ingredients for three stacked Reuben sandwiches, needs to be steamed for a few minutes, and the bread toasted, but otherwise this is a simple assembly job.
You slather the grilled rye bread with squeezy mustard, pile on the melt-in-your-mouth meat, add a heap of Monty’s own-made sauerkraut, balance a slice of Swiss cheese on top and cover with the addictive Russian dressing. Voila! A deli classic that tastes just as good as the one served in Monty’s. Sarah Cohen
Shoryu, DIY Shoryu kit
If you’ve been missing the slurpy joys of ramen, Shoryu’s signature Ganso ramen is a DIY delight. The kit costs £20 and serves two hungry ramen fiends.
All the trimmings – including char siu pork belly that you’ll need to briefly pan fry – come in little pouches. But it’s all about the broth, and the tonkotsu is every bit as flavourful as you’d expect in a Tokyo noodle shop. You can freeze the kit for up to a month, but, honestly, why would you want to? Phil de Semlyen
Honest Burgers, Honest at Home DIY burger kit
Nothing has caused more excitement in this Time Outer’s flat than the arrival of the Honest Burgers kit (£30). In it: four patties, four brioche buns and everything you need to make it taste like you’re eating in at the restaurant. Think red onion relish (that makes the fridge smell amazing), cheese slices and smoked bacon. (You have to provide your own chips, but they give you rosemary salt to sprinkle on them.)
The instructions are so detailed that they even have a diagram showing how to layer your burger. And the results? Perfectly cooked burgers that tasted so much fresher than takeaway ones and were decadently messy to eat. Kate Lloyd
Burger & Lobster, lobster roll kit
There’s minimal cooking required to recreate this luxurious sandwich at home – just some roll toasting and sauce heating. The generous pack of lobster meat – enough for two portions – comes pre-boiled, ready to be mixed with the tangy dressing and piled into brioches.
For maximum authenticity, the finished items can be placed in the Burger & Lobster-branded hotdog-style boxes that come with this £28 kit – a nice touch. But they’re not there to look pretty, these babies need eating, and what a treat that was: fresh lobster for Monday night dinner – lush. Sarah Cohen
Smokestak, DIY bun box
When the box (£28 for enough grub for four people) contains a pound of beef brisket and a pot of beef dripping, you know it’s going to be good. Thankfully, the folks at Smokestak have done all the hard work – all you have to do is heat up the pre-cooked brisket, shred it, toast your buns and assemble.
Toppings include the aforementioned beef dripping to smear on the bun if you’re feeling extra (I was), barbecue sauce and a jar of totally addictive pickled red chillies (you’ll have leftovers). Instructions are easy to follow and it feels like a totally legit recreation of the real deal – even if you do have to wash up your plates afterwards. Isabelle Aron